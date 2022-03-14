Digging Into National Potato Chip Day

Newsy spoke with Culinary Director RJ Harvey from Potatoes USA about the history of the salty snack.

It allegedly started as a complaint in 1853 from a disgruntled customer in New York who wanted his fried potatoes crispier — and now the potato chip is the most popular snack food in America.

George Crum, born George Speck in 1824, was an American chef who was known for his role in popularizing potato chips in Upstate New York and was later mythologized as their creator.

Monday is National Potato Chip Day, and to help us celebrate, Newsy spoke with RJ Harvey, Culinary Director at Potatoes USA.

"I think when it comes down to it, original, simple potato chips are some of the most favorited. However, that said, barbecue was the first chip that was flavored," said Harvey. "Plain potato chips that are just potatoes, oil and salt are one of the cleanest snacking options that you can choose from a clean-label standpoint."

Americans eat about 1.85 billion pounds of potato chips a year.