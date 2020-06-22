NASCAR Investigating Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall

Bubba Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top racing circuit.

NASCAR is investigating a noose that it says was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top racing circuit. He successfully lobbied earlier this month to get NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at any of its races or properties.

At the same time, Wallace and his Richard Petty Motorsports team debuted a new "#blacklivesmatter" paint scheme for his race car.

Wallace described the noose incident as a "despicable act of racism" in a statement late Sunday. He continued, "This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

NASCAR similarly condemned the "heinous act," saying, "As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Contains footage from CNN.