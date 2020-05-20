WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Here's What Astronauts Will Do On SpaceX's First Crewed Mission

SMS
Here's What Astronauts Will Do On SpaceX's First Crewed Mission
By James Packard
By James Packard
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
For the first time since the last shuttle flight, astronauts are going to space on a U.S. rocket. The pilot on that shuttle mission will be aboard.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken showed up in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday, a week out from becoming the first U.S. astronauts to go to space atop a private U.S. company's rocket. The launch will mark a major shift in the U.S. space industry's public-private partnership, and it will test SpaceX's ability to safely send humans to space and back. 

SMS