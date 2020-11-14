WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

NASA Delays SpaceX Crew Launch Due To Weather Concerns

By Gage Jackson
November 14, 2020
The crew launch to the International Space Station was pushed back one day due to poor weather.
SpaceX has delayed its second launch until tomorrow because poor weather could jeopardize recovery of the reusable rocket booster. 

The postponement also came after SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted about getting mixed test results for COVID-19, saying he is awaiting more definitive information. 

Now the four astronauts, including 3 Americans and one from Japan, are scheduled to set off for the International Space Station tomorrow night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

