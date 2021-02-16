Nancy Pelosi: '9/11-Type' Commission Will Investigate Capitol Riot

The commission will investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's been more than a month since the riot at the Capitol, but the search to get to the bottom of it is just beginning.

An independent commission will be investigating.

In a statement, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the 9/11-like commission will investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Pelosi already tapped retired Lt. Den. Russel Honoré to review the security measures on Capitol Hill and propose changes.

The speaker said the outside commission is necessary given the general's initial findings and what was learned from the impeachment trial.

She said Congress will also need to pass more funding to protect lawmakers and secure the Capitol.