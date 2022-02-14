Name A Roach For Valentine's Day At The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo’s annual Valentine’s Day Name-a-Roach gift package is back this year. The program has been offered for more than a decade for guests to symbolically name the zoo’s more than 10,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. Orders can be upgraded to packages that include a beanie, socks, or a virtual visit to the Bronx Zoo to meet the cockroaches.
The original Name-a-Roach event was launched in 2011.
Orders can be placed at BronxZoo.com/Roach.
Valentine’s Day is almost here and there’s really only one way to tell someone your love is eternal. Name a Bronx Zoo hissing cockroach for them. Go the extra mile and add a roach hat, roach socks, or romantic roach encounter to complete the package: https://t.co/S66H3cbGvB pic.twitter.com/E1X38037Cj— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 18, 2022