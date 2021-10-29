NAACP Urges Professional Athletes To Avoid Signing With Texas Teams

The civil rights organization cited the state's recent voting and abortion laws in a letter sent to all professional sports players' associations.

The NAACP is urging pro athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams during free agency.

In an open letter to every professional sports players' association in the country, the civil rights organization cited the state's recent voting and abortion laws and its ban on mask requirements as reasons why players should stay away from Texas.

In the letter, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said, "Professional athletes serve as some of our country's greatest role models and e need them to join us to fight for Democracy."