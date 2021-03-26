Mysterious West Coast Lights Actually Space Debris

The National Weather Service in Portland says it got a lot of calls about the mysterious bright lights in the sky over Seattle.

And it's not a bird, or a plane or meteors. This video — which caused confusion on Twitter — actually shows a bunch of space junk flying around. The National Weather Service in Portland says it got a lot of calls about the mysterious bright lights in the sky over Seattle. Turns out, it was debris from a SpaceX rocket that launched earlier this month re-entering the atmosphere.