MyPillow CEO 'Begging to Be Sued' Says Voting Company

Dominion Voting Systems warned of legal action against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for promoting false election fraud conspiracies.

A spokesperson for Dominion Voting Systems said MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is "begging to be sued."

Lindell has promoted voting conspiracies and accused electronic voting companies of changing election results.

Dominion has sent Lindell a warning letter and said litigation is imminent.

Dominion and Smartmatic have filed lawsuits against several media companies and personalities for similar false claims.

