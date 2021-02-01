Myanmar Leader Detained In Military Coup

The military detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a one-year state of emergency.

The military in Myanmar, also known as Burma, took over power in a coup against the government.

The opposition groups accuse the leader of failing to address claims of widespread voter fraud in their elections last November.

The military says it will hold a new election one year from now, when the state of emergency ends.

For now, Myanmar has paused all air travel into the country.