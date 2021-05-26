Multiple People Killed In Shooting At San Jose Rail Yard

Authorities say several victims were killed or injured and the suspect is also dead.

Several people, including the suspect are dead after a shooting in San Jose, California.

Authorities say it happened earlier this morning at the San Jose rail yard.

A spokesperson with the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office says several people were also injured.

The mayor of San Jose said the facility was evacuated and there's no further danger to the public.

Multiple agencies are joining the investigation.