MTV's Video Music Awards Are Happening Live And (Sorta) In-Person

Featuring performances from Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and BTS, MTV's Video Music Awards are happening live and in-person (sorta).

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening live and sorta in-person this Sunday. It's one of the first major award shows to air during the pandemic.

Hosted by actress Keke Palmer, the show will take place across all five boroughs of New York City — where artists like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, BTS and Miley Cyrus will perform outside.

They won't have the typical VMAs audience to cheer them on, but at this point in the pandemic, many artists have been performing virtually and are used to not having an in-person audience. This year's newest award categories even include "Best Music Video From Home" and "Best Quarantine Performance."

Beyond celebrating this year's top artists, the VMAs are also throwing the spotlight on health workers. Honored as "Everyday Heroes," the award show will highlight some of the most viral online performances from frontline medical workers.