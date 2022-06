The vote was 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law, but Chief Justice John Roberts didn't join his conservative colleagues in overturning Roe.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision Friday in a 6-3 vote.

Newsy's National Correspondent Tammy Estwick spoke with people gathered outside of the Jackson, Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Court's decision to get their differing opinions.

