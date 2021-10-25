Mother Nature Hits U.S. With Triple Threat

A bomb cyclone has already hit the far west, bringing downpours and snowfall to areas stripped bare by wildfires earlier this year.

Mother nature is hitting the U.S. with a triple threat this week.

And with nothing to stop the rain, there are landslides as well.

A tornado outbreak threatens the central U.S. and midweek, a noreaster could hit the Atlantic seaboard. It could include hurricane-force winds in the Boston area.