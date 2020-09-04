Report: Most Summer Protests Against Racial Injustice Were Peaceful

The report was produced by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project — a non-profit organization that monitors conflict and unrest.

A new report says most racial justice protests across the U.S. this summer were peaceful and safe.

The report was produced by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project — a non-profit organization that monitors conflict and unrest around the world.

It identified nearly 8,000 protests that took place between May and August in 2,400 locations. More than 90% of them were nonviolent.

About 220 demonstrations became violent, where protesters clashed with police or counterprotesters.

And due to the political climate, the report says violence is likely to happen again if there are issues with the upcoming election, like delayed or rejected results.

Contains footage from CNN.