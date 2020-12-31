America's Most Prolific Serial Killer Dies At 80

December 31, 2020
Eighty-year-old Samuel Little was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.
The man police say is the most prolific prolific serial killer in U.S. history has died in California.
Eighty-year-old Samuel Little died at the hospital.
He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.
Investigators were able to confirm at least 60 victims. In 2018 he opened up to a Texas Ranger about multiple killings. He has since confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005.