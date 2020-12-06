Most of California Facing Stay-At-Home Orders Until Christmas

ICU capacity drops to 13%, kicking in new restrictions for tens of millions of California residents.

Much of California is looking at a stay-at-home order for the next three weeks as the coronavirus surges across the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a stay-at-home order starting Sunday night...kicking in as ICUs filled and capacity dropped below 15% in five of the state's most populated regions. On Friday the California Department of Public Health reported 13.1% ICU capacity, giving many businesses 24 hours to shut down.

The order applies to areas where 99% of the state's residents live. It forces Southern and Northern California, the Bay Area, Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley to close bars, salons, and other personal care services for three weeks, while schools and retail businesses can operate at a 20% capacity.

Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited, and nonessential travel statewide will be restricted.

Officials were looking at ICU admissions that could reach 112 percent of capacity by Christmas Eve.

Before the order was set to go into effect, a San Francisco health office said the percent of ICU beds being filled has tripled in the past month.

"The dark COVID winter that we feared would come has arrived in the Bay Area. We must act swiftly to save as many lives as we can. This is an emergency."

And the mayor of Los Angeles said the current rate could lead to the deaths of 11,000 people before the year's end and he urged people not to visit others for the holidays.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "But know that the act of love is to not be with them, is to not go outside of our household, to keep our friends from being part of this spread - and, yes, some of them from losing their lives."

Critics say the move is too drastic and unevenly applied.

But Gov. Newsom says the order on 33 million California residents will stay in place until the state sees an improvement in ICU capacity and a drop in transmission rates.