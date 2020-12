The game has a backup date of February 28 if necessary because of the pandemic.

Super Bowl LV is a little more than 60 days away, set for February 7.

But almost all the ad space for the big game is already gone. Ad Age reports CBS has sold about 80% of ad space and brands that usually buy a spot haven't committed to next year's game yet.

