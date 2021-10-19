Survey: More Than 99% Of Studies Say Humans Caused Climate Change

A new study from Cornell found that more than 99.9 percent of scientific writings on climate change, since 2012, agree that humans impact the climate.

Climate change is no longer widely disputed. Its cause is gaining a consensus, as well.

The authors said in part: "There is no significant scientific debate among experts about whether or not climate change is human-caused. This issue has been comprehensively settled."

It should be noted, the editors of journals play a key role in selecting articles – most of whom hold the same view. Still, it's clear most scientists have agreed on a cause.