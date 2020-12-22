More than 70 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Test

The cheating scandal is the biggest at West Point since more than 150 cadets resigned or were expelled in 1976.

Dozens of West Point cadets are accused of cheating on an online math test earlier this year.

Of the 73 accused, 55 cadets admitted to cheating and are now enrolled in a program focused on ethics.

They will be on probation for the rest of their time at the military academy.

Contains footage from CNN.