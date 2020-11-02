More Than 231,000 Flags Make Up COVID-19 Memorial Installation In D.C.

The open-air exhibit titled "In America, How Could This Happen" is just down the street from the U.S. Capitol.

More than 230,000 white flags make up an art installation in Washington, D.C., each one symbolizing an American life lost to COVID-19.

"It's almost incomprehensible ... manifestation of it."

The artist behind the project has invited members of the public to help install the flags as the death toll continues to rise.

The exhibit will be on display until Friday.