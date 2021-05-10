Palestinians, Police Clash In Jerusalem

The latest clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters sent more than 200 Palestinians to the hospital, according to Palestinian medics.

Israeli police released this footage showing protesters hitting a car with stones.

The driver later ran into a protester, knocking him to the ground.

Additional footage shows the protester walking away shortly after getting hit.

Protesters gathered to oppose plans that would evict Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

People in that area have faced the possibility of eviction for decades because the land was purchased by Jews before Israel's independence.