MO, TN Join States Cutting Federal Pandemic Unemployment Relief

More states say they're cutting federally funded pandemic unemployment relief.

The governors of Missouri and Tennessee are now joining five other Republican-led states that say those extra benefits will end this summer.

Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina have already announced plans to cut those extra payments.

Governors in those states say the extra money the government is providing to those who are unemployed is actually keeping some people from pursuing work and making it hard for businesses to fill jobs.