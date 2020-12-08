More Pro-Democracy Activists Arrested In Hong Kong

December 8, 2020
Police say the arrests stem from an unauthorized protest over a Chinese national security law back in July.
Eight more pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were arrested Tuesday for an unauthorized protest in July.
Police did not release names, but local media say the arrests include several former lawmakers.
Another eight were arrested Monday for the July protest against a Chinese national security law. The arrests come as China cracks down on opposition in Hong Kong.