newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
More Cities Move To Outlaw Abortions
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
More Cities Move To Outlaw Abortions
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
Dozens are declaring themselves "sanctuary cities for the unborn."
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
0:30
John Minchillo / AP
Lawmakers Approve Commission To Investigate Capitol Insurrection
2:47
Scripps
The Plan To Fix America's Broadband Issue
1:05
Graeme Jennings / AP
178,000+ Migrants Apprehended At Southern Border In April
0:41
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Says New Mask Guidance 'A Great Milestone'
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Republicans To Vote For GOP Conference Chair
2:28
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Critics Say Mass Emergency Shelters For Migrant Kids 'Inadequate'
0:28
Jenny Kane / AP
College Credit Card Debt Grows
2:21
KNXV
State Legislatures Continue Push For New Voting Laws
0:28
Mary Schwalm / AP
Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To New Pandemic Low
0:22
Win McNamee / AP
Ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn Agrees To Testify In Trump Probe
2:02
Hatem Moussa / AP
Israel Prepares Troops As Rocket Fire Escalates
0:58
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Order To Improve Cybersecurity
2:28
AP
President's Relationship With GOP Leaders Could Be Key For His Agenda
1:01
Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci And Sen. Rand Paul Clash Over COVID-19 Origins
1:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Republicans Remove Rep. Liz Cheney From Leadership Role
0:34
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Republican Members Threaten To Form New Party
0:29
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Support For Asian Americans
0:29
Keith Srakocic / AP
MO, TN Join States Cutting Federal Pandemic Unemployment Relief
1:17
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Leaders Debate Election Bill
1:54
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Rep. Liz Cheney Removed From House GOP Leadership
0:48
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Report: U.S. Delaying U.N. Statement On Middle East Conflict
0:28
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden, Vice President Harris Meet With Congressional Leaders
0:47
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
2 Senior Trump Administration Officials To Testify
0:32
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House GOP Set To Depose Rep. Cheney
0:43
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Federal Judge Dismisses NRA Bankruptcy Case
1:20
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
What Does The GOP Conference Chair Do?
0:25
Nati Harnik / AP
U.S. House Panel Considering USPS Reform
0:42
Andrew Harnik / AP
House Republicans To Hold Cheney Recall Vote Wednesday
1:19
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden: Economic Plan Is Working Despite Jobs Report
3:30
EW Scripps Company
What Is Qualified Immunity And How Might Lawmakers Change It?
0:25
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Bans Large Police Budget Cuts
1:51
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Abortion Pill Gets Fresh Look As FDA Launches Review Of Restrictions
1:07
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
McCarthy Supports Stefanik Over Cheney
2:05
Supreme Court
What To Expect From The Supreme Court This Spring
0:34
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Restores Transgender Health Care Protections
2:11
AP
Why Aren't Jobs Being Filled? Some Say Unemployment Aid, Others Virus
2:53
Scripps
Black-Owned Gun Shop Focuses On Accessibility And Safety
1:12
Julio Cortez / AP
President To Hold Infrastructure Talks
0:35
Rob Schumacher / The Arizona Republic / AP
AZ Republicans Tell DOJ Not To Worry About Recount
0:46
Andrew Harnik / AP
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Won't Seek Reelection
0:41
Eric Gay / AP
Texas House Passes New Elections Bill
0:24
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
DHS Secretary To Visit Southern Border Facility
0:51
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Case For California Governor
1:46
Families Belong Together
Migrant Families Reunite After Years Apart: 'It Feels Like A Dream'
0:38
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' Members Push American Jobs Plan
1:46
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Rep. Cheney: The GOP Is At A Turning Point
0:33
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Voting Reform Bill Into Law
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Promote Jobs Plan In Louisiana
2:33
Evan Vucci/AP
President Biden Travels The Country Touting Jobs And Family Plan
3:43
Newsy Staff
With No Police Shootings, Newark Makes Case For Consent Decrees
0:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Growing Push To Unseat Rep. Liz Cheney From House Leadership Role
0:49
Luis M. Alvarez / AP
Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Trump Ban
1:01
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
DHS Releases New Photos Of Border Facility
1:45
Mandel Ngan / AP
Attorney General Garland: Terrorism Keeps Me Up At Night
1:03
Andres Gonzalez / AP
19 Killed, Dozen Missing After Colombia Protests
0:46
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Israel's Prime Minister Misses Deadline To Form Coalition
2:16
Joseph Madogo
For Waiting Refugees, U.S. About-Face On Admissions Brings Hope
0:33
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Sets New Vaccination Goal, Shifts Allocation Of Doses
3:05
AP Images
Putin's Foe Likely Suffering From Long-Term Effects Of Nerve Agent
0:28
Texas City Votes To Ban Abortions
1:23
Alberto Pezzali / AP
Secretary Of State Downplays Reports Of Iran Hostage Deal
1:52
KSHB
KSHB: Transgender Sports Ban Won't Become Law In Kansas
0:29
Keith Ridler / AP
U.S. Appeals Court To Rule On Idaho Transgender Athletes Ban
1:35
Scripps
Critics Speak Out After Gov. DeSantis Lifts Pandemic Restrictions
1:44
KGTV
KGTV: Immigration Advocate Wants 'Asylum' Listed As Essential Travel
0:21
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
AP: Trump Justice Department Refused To Sign Off On Giuliani Warrant
0:37
Julio Cortez / AP
President Biden Raises Refugee Cap To 62,500
0:38
CNN
EPA Wants To Phase Out Use, Production Of Certain Greenhouse Gases
0:47
Senate TV / AP
Sen. Tim Scott Proposes Change To Qualified Immunity
1:00
Andrew Harnik / AP
Treasury Sec. Yellen Says Spending Won't Impact Inflation
3:45
Scripps
Federal Gun Legislation Could Lessen Funds For Wildlife Conservation
1:00
Sarah Silbiger / AP
Sen. Collins Defends Fellow Republicans Romney, Cheney
1:13
Ben Stansall / AFP / AP
Blinken Says China Has Ability To Undermine International Order
1:50
AP
$4 Trillion Economy Plan Worth Every Penny, Says Biden Administration
1:11
AP
North Korea Says U.S. Faces a 'Very Grave Situation' After Address
3:05
Scripps
How The Infrastructure Bill Could Help The Caretaking Industry
1:15
AP
Withdrawal of Troops in Afghanistan is Underway After 20-year War
2:51
Jesse Pratt López
Former ICE Detainee Interrupts President's Speech — Here's Her Story
2:25
AP
Rep. Kinzinger's 'Country First' Initiative Tested In Texas Race
0:23
Rahmat Gul / AP
CNN Report Says U.S. Begins Withdrawal From Afghanistan
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Democrats Unveil Gun Violence Prevention Proposals
0:22
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Report Says 'Vulnerable' Migrants Could Avoid Restrictions
1:24
Evan Vucci / AP
President, VP Embark On Day 2 Of 'Getting America Back On Track Tour'
2:24
Brynn Anderson/AP
Separated Migrant Families Still Awaiting Reunification
2:07
KGUN
KGUN: Inside A 'Soft-Sided Facility' Housing Migrants In Arizona
0:29
Jeff Chiu / AP
FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Cigars
0:27
Defense Department
U.S. Starts Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
0:40
Senate TV / AP
Rep. Madeleine Dean: Country Needs Dems, GOP Working Together
1:33
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden Seeks GOP Support For American Families Plan
0:43
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi Make History During Speech
0:45
Senate Television via AP
Sen. Tim Scott Delivers GOP Rebuttal To Pres. Biden's Joint Address
0:54
Melina Mara / The Washington Post via AP
Pres. Biden Calls On Congress To Pass George Floyd Police Reform Bill
1:01
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden: Time To Get To Work On Infrastructure
0:30
Babuskinsky District Court / AP
Alexei Navalny Says Putin A 'Naked, Thieving King'
1:01
Chip Somodevilla / AP
President Biden: Go Get Vaccinated, America
0:46
Doug Mills / New York Times / AP
President Biden Hits The Road To Sell His Agenda