newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
More Cities Consider Implementing Vaccine Mandates Indoors
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
More Cities Consider Implementing Vaccine Mandates Indoors
August 6, 2021
August 6, 2021
New York City became the first city in the country to require proof of vaccination to enter businesses.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Hospital Stops Non-Urgent Surgeries Amid Bed Shortage
0:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Accuser Files Criminal Complaint Against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
0:22
Francisco Seco / AP
Track Star Allyson Felix Makes History At The Olympics
Brynn Anderson / AP
Schools Divided On Face Mask Guidance
2:10
WTVR
WRTV: Indianapolis Hospital Sees A Surge Of Pediatric Patients
Kyodo News / AP
Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing
1:30
Noah Berger / AP
Dixie Fire Destroys Greenville in Northern California
2:56
Brittainy Newman / AP
Struggling Renters Fear What Will Happen If Eviction Moratorium Ends
1:06
Bebeto Matthews / AP
Major Companies Move Back Return-To-Office Plans Amid COVID Spike
0:48
LM Otero /AP
Education Department Encourages Masking In Schools
2:26
David Goldman / AP
Hospitals Already Under Pressure From COVID Surge Face Nurse Shortage
2:52
WXYZ
WXYZ: Air Force Officer Fights For Inclusion
3:04
Newsy
Schools hope rapid tests can catch covid outbreaks before they start
0:40
Richard Drew / AP
Impeachment Inquiry Into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Nears Completion
0:45
Andrew Harnik / AP
DOJ Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Phoenix Police Department
1:27
KNXV
KNXV: Understanding The Risks Of Childhood Obesity
1:25
WPTV
WPTV: Florida's COVID Surge Overwhelms Health Workers
0:46
Julio Cortez / AP
Van Filled With Migrants Crashes In Texas, Kills At Least 10 People
2:12
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Programs Aim To Help Make Up For Learning Loss
1:53
WTVF
WTVF: Inside A Tennessee Lab Testing For COVID Variants
3:00
Scripps
What Disability Protections Mean For COVID Long-Haulers
1:59
Intermountain Healthcare
KSTU: Utah's ICUs Are Filling Back Up Fast
3:09
KGTV
KGTV: Study Links COVID-19 To Alzheimer's And Dementia
0:27
Noah Berger / AP
Fire Engulfs Northern California Town, Leveling Businesses
1:15
John Minchillo / AP
COVID Cases Up 84% Among U.S. Kids, Teens
6:40
Michael Ainsworth / AP
How The Latest SEC Additions Will Affect College Sports
3:44
Craig Ruttle / AP
Vaccination Proof Requirements Then And Now
2:10
Jae C. Hong / AP
Hospitals Dealing With More COVID-19 Patients
0:25
Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP
Pentagon Officer Killed In Stabbing Identified As George Gonzalez
0:53
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Majority Of NY Assembly Would Oust Cuomo If He Doesn't Quit
2:02
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Hospitals Make Changes To Care For COVID Patients
1:41
Frank Franklin II / AP
NYC Mandates COVID Vaccination Proof For Indoor Settings
2:26
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan's Push To Vaccinate Young Americans
3:35
KMGH
KMGH: Man Beaten By Aurora Police Officer Speaks Out
1:28
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctors Treating More Respiratory Viruses
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Girl Gets COVID Just Weeks After Return To School
0:48
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Body Camera Footage Of Condo Collapse Released
2:16
WTVF
WTVF: COVID Survivor Wishes He'd Been Vaccinated
0:51
Eugene Garcia / AP
Hundreds Of Spirit Airlines Flights Canceled
0:32
Richard Drew / AP
COVID Cases Spiking Among U.S. Children
2:26
Noah Berger / AP
What's Driving Longer Wildfire Seasons In The U.S.?
2:15
Newsy
Relationships & Marriage Rates Amid The Pandemic
6:33
Instagram / @Polyam.US
Exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy Relationships
1:13
Office of the NY Governor / AP
President Biden Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign
0:50
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Announces New 60-Day Federal Eviction Moratorium
2:21
Claire Bokal
Love In A Pandemic: COVID-19's Impact On Relationships
1:52
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Court Backs College Vaccine Mandates
2:26
Beaumont Health
WXYZ: Michigan Doctor Worries About The Next COVID Variant
2:57
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Union Says Migrant Surge Puts Border Agents 'In Impossible Situations'
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Newsy Overview Of The COVID-19 Data
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: Florida County Struggles To Hire Enough Teachers
3:19
AP Photo/Haven Daley
Is Proof Of Vaccination Enough To Slow Delta Spread?
2:15
KGTV
KGTV: Do More Americans Support Mandatory Masks Or Vaccines?
0:23
John Minchillo / AP
Medals To Be Awarded To Honor Jan. 6 Responders
2:12
Scripps
Some Florida Residents Want Masks Mandated As COVID Cases Rise
0:26
Kevin Wolf / AP
"Multiple Casualties" Following Violence Near Pentagon
2:07
WEWS
WEWS: Advice For Renters Facing Eviction
0:46
Alex Brandon / AP
2 More Officers Who Responded To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Dead By Suicide
Richard Drew / AP
Investigation Finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women
2:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Parents Voice Concerns Ahead Of New School Year
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Denver's Vaccine Mandate Causes Confusion
4:02
Megan Smith / Newsy
Chicago's Top Prosecutor Battles Critics Amid Surge In Gun Violence
0:32
Ashley Landis / AP
Simone Biles Returns To Olympic Competition, Wins Bronze On Beam
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
New York City Holds Off On Indoor Mask Mandate
1:16
Denis Poroy / AP
Schools Trying To Catch Up Kids And Keep COVID Out
2:08
Newsy
Immunocompromised People May Need Third Vaccine Shot
2:19
Newsy
Explaining The Debt Limit And Why Congress Will Likely Raise It Again
0:37
Leo Correa / AP
Denver, Colorado Mayor Mandates COVID Vaccination For City Workers
2:32
KPAX
KPAX: Is The Worst Of Wildfire Season Behind Us?
0:26
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Over Homophobic Remarks
0:21
Andrew Harnik / AP
D.C. Mayor Defends Against Accusations She Violated Mask Mandate
1:50
WFTS
WFTS: How To Ease Face Mask Anxieties
1:10
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump Allies Could Be Called To Testify In January 6 Hearing
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Teachers Prepare For Unique Challenges This School Year
0:28
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility
2:35
Newsy
Parents, Students Stress Over COVID As Back-To-School Season Nears
1:00
Michael Dwyer / AP
Evictions Expected To Spike As Moratorium Ends
1:29
KMGH
KMGH: More Coloradans Are Seeking Out COVID Vaccines
0:26
Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. Vaccinations Ramp Up As Delta Variant Spreads
3:26
Scripps
Should Schools Test Students For COVID-19?
2:38
Scripps
U.S. Sees Excess Deaths During Pandemic That Weren't COVID-Related
0:24
Gregory Bull / AP
Simone Biles To Return For Balance Beam Finals
2:02
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Unveils $1T Infrastructure Bill
3:15
Scripps
The Impact Of Wildfires On Housing Prices
3:26
Scripps
How Brain Injuries Impact Recidivism Among Inmates
5:12
Scripps
Uncovering The Truth About Native American Boarding Schools
4:11
Scripps
The Push To Make Planes More Accessible For Wheelchair Users
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Some Coloradans Feel Pushed Out Of Mountain Towns
4:03
Scripps
Inside A Center Helping Women Overcome Addiction
3:41
Scripps
Group Uses Adaptive Boxing To Fight Past Disabilities
3:10
Scripps
Giant Goldfish Invade Lakes Across The Country
3:18
Scripps
Teaching Asian American History In Schools
3:30
Scripps
The Push To Build More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
2:39
Scripps
Will COVID-19 Cases Surge This Fall?
3:49
Scripps
Tourism Returns To Rural America
3:20
Scripps
Aspiring Model With Scoliosis Shares Her Story