Millions of monarch butterflies lived west of the Rocky Mountains during the 1980s but a count last year only found about 30,000.

The White House will decide if the monarch butterfly can be classified as an endangered species this week.

The Fish and Wildlife Service must respond to a 2014 petition from conservation groups by tomorrow.

