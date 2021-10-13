Moderna Urges FDA To Approve Half-Dose COVID Booster Shot

Regulators are meeting to review whether extra doses of the vaccine should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when.

Moderna is urging regulators to approve a half-dose COVID booster shot for some adults.

Moderna will meet with the Food and Drug Administration this week to discuss the extra dose. The pharmaceutical company says the adjusted shot would still increase protection against the virus but also keep COVID-19 vaccine supply higher.

The FDA is currently reviewing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots.