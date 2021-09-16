Moderna Study Suggests Vaccine Protection Wanes

Moderna says the study shows protection from its shot slowly wears off over time.

Moderna says new data from its large coronavirus trial suggests there is a need for a booster shot.

The company says the study shows protection from its shot slowly wears off over time. There were fewer breakthrough cases reported among those vaccinated about eight months ago compared to those who got the shot 13 months ago.

An FDA committee is meeting tomorrow to discuss the potential need for booster shots.

"This is great lesson how science should do what it is which is look at the evidence, bring all the opinions together and make decisions. When in fact this is the right way to get to the answer we can defend and not something arbitrary," said the Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins.

The FDA will discuss a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and whether it is safe and effective. It will be the first step in deciding which groups of people will need one and when.