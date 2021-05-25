Moderna Says Vaccine Highly Effective in Adolescents

If it's authorized, it would become the second coronavirus vaccine available to adolescents.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Moderna says its COVID vaccine is safe and highly effective in children ages 12 to 17.

Data from the drugmaker's clinical trial shows the vaccine was 93% effective in this age group after the first dose and 100% effective two weeks after the second dose. There were no cases of COVID among the vaccinated group after two shots, while there were four cases among the placebo group.

Moderna's vaccine is currently only available for people 18 and older.

If it's authorized, it would become the second coronavirus vaccine available to adolescents.