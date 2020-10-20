Moderna Eyes December For U.S. Permission For Vaccine Use

If the company gets positive results, the federal government could authorize emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine as soon as December.

The CEO of Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine could get the thumbs up for emergency use by the end of the year.

It all depends on the results of a current clinical trial of the vaccine which is set to wrap up in November.

Moderna says if the company sees positive results, the federal government could authorize emergency use of the vaccine in December.

Moderna is one of several companies that have coronavirus vaccines in the works. Pfizer said last week it expects to ask for emergency authorization for its vaccine by late November.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal the company expects to produce about 20 million doses by the end of this year and 500 million doses in 2021.