Moderna: Vaccine Produced Strong Immune Results In Kids

Moderna says its vaccine seems to be working in younger kids.

The pharmaceutical company says its trial results show smaller doses generated a strong immune response in children between the ages of six and 11.

Moderna says antibody response kicked in one month after the second dose.

The trial has not been peer-reviewed or published yet, but the company is planning on submitting these results to the Food and Drug Administration.

Meantime, Pfizer is ready to ship out its vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old.

FDA vaccine advisers will meet Tuesday to make their final recommendation about the shots.

Friday, the FDA said the benefits outweigh the risks.

Pfizer says if the authorization is approved, they'll ship doses immediately.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than six million kids in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's out of the 45 million cases reported.