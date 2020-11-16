Moderna Claims Its Vaccine Is Nearly 95% Effective

The company said its phase three trials tested 30,000 people.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A second company has announced big news about its coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said its potential vaccine is 95 percent effective. The company said its phase three trials tested 30,000 people — half who received two doses of the vaccine and half who received a placebo.

Of the 95 trial participants who contracted COVID-19, 90 of them came from the placebo group.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced last week its vaccine candidate was over 90 percent effective.

This could allow two vaccines to be approved heading into the new year.