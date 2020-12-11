Moderna Begins Testing Vaccine On Teenagers

Moderna expects the FDA to review its application for emergency use authorization next week.

Another COVID vaccine candidate, from Moderna, is now being tested on teenagers. The company says it's giving the vaccine to children ages 12 to 17.

Moderna's CEO says its goal is to have data before the 2021 school year. The company expects the FDA to review its application for emergency use authorization next week.

A study found Moderna's vaccine candidate to be more than 94% effective against COVID-19 in healthy adults.