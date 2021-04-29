Moderna Aiming To Produce 3 Billion Doses In 2022

The vaccine maker says it's on pace to supply between 800 million and 1 billion doses this year.

While overall the U.S has been among the leaders in vaccinations, the hope is that the rest of the world gets there too.

Moderna says it's ramping up global manufacturing of its COVID vaccine to make that happen.

It wants to produce three billion doses in 2022.

Moderna is also working on new versions of its vaccine to better fight variants.