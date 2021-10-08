newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Minneapolis Police Officers Heard Talking About 'Hunting' Protesters
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Minneapolis Police Officers Heard Talking About 'Hunting' Protesters
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 8, 2021
October 8, 2021
In a newly released body camera video, Minneapolis police officers are heard talking about "hunting" protesters days after the murder of George Floyd.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:29
Jae C. Hong / AP
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Move HQ From California To Texas
Evan Vucci / AP
Former Pres. Trump Using Executive Privilege In Jan. 6 Investigation
3:22
Scripps
Are Hotels A Solution To Homelessness?
3:55
Amber Strong / Newsy
Black Women And The Breast Cancer Disparity
7:41
Julio Cortez / AP
Early Results Of Dog Longevity Treatment Show Promise
2:13
Mark Lennihan / AP
Pfizer Requests COVID Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization For Kids
3:57
Newsy
Appalachian Road System To Get $1.25B From Infrastructure Bill
3:48
Newsy
Interpreter Who Helped The U.S. In Afghanistan Is Now Helping Refugees