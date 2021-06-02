MLB Sued Over Decision To Relocate All-Star Game Out Of Atlanta

A group of business owners is seeking $100 million in damages and a punitive award of up to a billion dollars.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Major League Baseball is being sued by a group of conservative business owners over the league's decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

The league made the move because of a controversial voting law passed in Georgia.

The group wants the game back in Atlanta and is seeking $100 million in damages and a punitive award of up to a billion dollars.

It says the MLB punished small businesses by pulling the game and should have worked with lawmakers instead.