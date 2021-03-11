Texas Rangers' New 40,000-Seat Stadium Will Open At 100% Capacity

The team made the announcement the same day Texas lifted its mask mandate and allowed businesses to fully reopen.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Major League Baseball news, the Texas Rangers will have a stadium full of fans when the team's new ballpark opens next month.

The stadium will allow 100% capacity for the Rangers' April 5 home opener. It seats about 40,000.

The announcement came on the same day Texas lifted its mask mandate and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity.

Fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering.