MLB Extends Trevor Bauer's Leave Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has been accused of choking and punching a woman during two sexual encounters this year.

Major League Baseball is extending its leave for Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer.

The league is continuing to investigate allegations of sexual assault against the pitcher.

He was placed on a seven-day paid leave last week. That will now last until at least July 15.

Police in California are looking into allegations by a woman who says Bauer choked and puncher her during two sexual encounters this year.

Bauer denies the allegations and says the encounters were consensual.