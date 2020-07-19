Major League Baseball Exhibition Games Provide Look At Season Ahead

Some MLB players are wearing masks on the field while bench players watch from the stands.

Exhibition games for Major League Baseball are under way ahead of the 60-game regular season that kicks off on July 23.

The practice games are providing a look at what the regular season will look like for teams as COVID-19 keeps stadiums closed to the public. Some players are wearing face masks on the diamond, while backup players watch from the stands in order to social distance. The league has even issued a ban on licking fingers and on spitting. There is also no pre-game exchange of lineup cards.

Despite the safety measures some players are opting out of the 2020 season for health or other personal reasons.

Players aren't the only ones choosing to opt out. Canada's federal government is barring the Toronto Blue Jays from playing any home games in Canada, citing COVID-19 concerns of players traveling back and forth from the U.S. The team is reviewing alternative home game sites in Dunedin, Florida or Buffalo, New York.