MLB Announces Gold Glove Award Winners

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado and Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon topped the list with their eighth awards for superior fielding.

Major League Baseball has announced its winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove awards, which are given annually to the best fielders at their respective positions in both the National and American Leagues.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado received his eighth straight Gold Glove, joined by Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon who also won his eighth in his final major league season.

Right fielder Mookie Betts of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers snagged his fifth in a row while Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez secured his second straight.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned his fourth honor and was joined by teammate and first-time winner, shortstop Javier Baez.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong each won their second Gold Glove awards.

It's quite an exhaustive list so we won't name all of the recipients, but 10 other first-time gold glovers capped off the list with their superior displays of defense.

Because of the pandemic-shortened season, awards were given based on the Society for American Baseball Research's Defensive Index. In previous seasons since 2013, the index only made up about 25% of the total, with the rest coming from voting by major league managers and coaches.