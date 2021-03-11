Mixed Reactions To $1.9 Trillion Relief Deal

Some people said the they were happy to receive another stimulus payment but still aren't sure if it's enough.

There have been mixed reactions to the latest relief deal.

"It will benefit slightly, but I think it needs to be more done," said New York resident Charles Hughley. "I think we should get a monthly payment which will help out the economy a lot better because people still are here without jobs and unemployment."

"There's a lot of people that are backed up in bills from months prior, and me, I'm one of the people that never got any stimulus yet," said New York resident Yvonne Mercado. "So it's beneficial, but it's a tease, in the middle of a crisis right now."