Mitch McConnell Backs Liz Cheney Ahead Of Impeachment Trial

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced one House Republican after backing another.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled last month that he was open to convicting the president during an impeachment trial.

But he also voted to challenge the constitutionality of the trial. So it's unclear how he'll act.

We might be getting a better sense for his feelings about it, though.

McConnell backed Congresswoman Liz Cheney Monday, calling her an important Republican leader.

Remember, Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the House and was one of 10 GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of impeachment.

But, McConnell denounced a different House Republican. He called Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia a "cancer for the Republican party." He said someone who believes the conspiracy theories she does is "not living in reality."

Greene responded to the backlash on Twitter.

She said the real cancer for the Republican party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. She said that's why we are losing our country.

A group of Democrats in the House introduced a resolution to remove Taylor Greene from her assignments on the House education and labor committee and the House budget committee.