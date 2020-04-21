Missouri Sues China Over Coronavirus Pandemic

​Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt accused China of suppressing information about the coronavirus and lying about its "contagious nature".

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The state of Missouri is suing China over its handling of the coronavirus.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the complaint on Tuesday, saying China's "actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers, and deny the contagious nature" of the coronavirus "led to loss of life and severe economic consequences" in the state. He also accused Beijing of not doing enough to contain the outbreak within its borders and alleged the country was hoarding personal protective equipment in an effort to capitalize on increased demand.

According to the suit, Missouri's unemployment rate is now the highest it's been in decades. The suit seeks to hold China accountable for the pandemic, as well as allow the state "to recoup billions of dollars" in economic damages.

Contains footage from CNN.