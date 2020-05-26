Missouri Officials Call For Lake Of The Ozarks Partiers To Isolate

Images of a crowded pool party went viral, prompting calls for self-quarantine.

Missouri officials are calling for partiers to self-quarantine after images of a crowded Lake of the Ozarks pool party on Saturday went viral.

Lake of the Ozarks is a popular travel destination for Missourians and people in surrounding states. St. Louis' mayor called the behavior "irresponsible and dangerous." St. Louis County — Missouri's COVID-19 hotspot — issued a travel advisory Monday, citing the Memorial Day weekend images.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said, “This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

The county urged two weeks of quarantine, and said the partiers could end their quarantine early if they got a negative COVID-19 test result. Kansas City's health director said the partiers should isolate themselves "if they have any compassion for others."

On Monday, the state health department issued a statement reminding Missourians that COVID-19 "is still here and social distancing needs to continue," even outdoors.

Contains footage from CNN.