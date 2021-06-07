Mississippi Last In Nation For Number Of Fully Vaccinated People

Mississippi's governor says no one should be forced to get a shot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While we are making progress on the vaccine front, some people simply don't want to get the COVID shot.

That's especially true in Mississippi, which ranks last in the nation in for the number of fully vaccinated people.

Mississippi's governor says no one should be forced to get a shot.

"I encourage my fellow Mississippians to go get vaccinated, but that's an individual choice and we've got to get out of this idea that central government in Washington, D.C. knows best on all decisions," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

About 29% of people in Mississippi are fully vaccinated, which is far below the national average of 41%.