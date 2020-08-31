Mississippi Commission To Vote On Final State Flag Design

The two final flag designs are the "Great River" and the "New Magnolia." The finalist will be announced Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 3 state vote.

A commission to revamp Mississippi's state flag will meet this week to pick the final design.

The state decided this year to remove Confederate portions from its flag amid pressure over the racist history and context attached to the symbols.

The Mississippi State Flag Commission narrowed the finalists down to two after receiving thousands of submissions.

One option is called the Great River flag which borrows from the 1798 Territorial Seal and includes references to the Mississippi River and the diamondback rattlesnake.

The other, called New Magnolia, features the state flower surrounded by stars.

By law, both include the phrase "In God We Trust."

The flag commission will announce the finalist on Wednesday. Voters can either accept the flag or reject it at the polls on November 3.