​​Kataluna Enriquez says despite challenges she's faced, she hopes she can become a trailblazer for others.

History is coming to the Miss USA pageant.

Kataluna Enrique will become the first openly transgender woman to take part in the competition.

She was crowned Miss Nevada, beating out 21 other contestants.

The 27-year-old says despite challenges she's faced, she hopes she can become a trailblazer for others.