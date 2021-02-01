Minority Communities Have Less Access To Vaccines In NYC

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio says about half of the people vaccinated in the city are white.

Black and brown people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, yet they have less access to a vaccine.

But in at least one city, they are being vaccinated at a lower rate than white people.

According to The New York Times, Latinos made up 15 percent of those vaccinated, Asians made up another 15 percent and about 11 percent of those vaccinated are Black.

Yet 29 percent of people living in the city are Latino and 24 percent are Black.

Mayor De Blasio says he wants to tackle the issue by improving scheduling and outreach in minority communities.