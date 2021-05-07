Minnesota, Virginia Join List Of States Easing COVID Restrictions

Both states' governors said the changes are contingent on virus cases going down and vaccinations going up.

Two more states are easing COVID restrictions.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to ease some limits.

Northam says Virginia will lift all restrictions by June 15, except for a mask mandate.

Walz said all limits on capacity will end by July 1 or sooner if at least 70% of Minnesotans older than 16 get vaccinated.

Both governors said it depends on falling virus cases and more people getting their vaccine.